GE2025: SDP launches manifesto, proposes HDB flats to sell for up to $270,000, do away with PSLE

SINGAPORE - Selling new HDB flats for $90,000 to $270,000, making maternal and paediatric care mostly free, reducing GST to 7 per cent, and removing the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

These are some proposals put forth by the Singapore Democratic Party on April 20 as it unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming polls on May 3.

A day earlier, it revealed its campaign slogan of Thrive, Not Just Survive.

The manifesto was launched by party chairman Prof Paul Tambyah at Yew Tee Square, part of Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC where the opposition party has planted its flag.

Flanking him were party vice-chairman Bryan Lim, organising secretary Jufri Salim and member Gigene Wong. The three are set to be fielded in constituencies that SDP intends to contest in.

SDP's manifesto has six broad sections, spelling out 'Thrive', with over 40 proposals.

Its six thrusts include ensuring fair taxes, universal healthcare, respect for the planet and people, rational immigration, a voluntary en-bloc redevelopment scheme for affordable housing, and an education system promoting creativity and equality.

To address housing affordability, the SDP proposes introducing the non-open market (NOM) scheme.

SDP argues this will make homes cheaper because the cost of an HDB flat will only include the cost of construction and administration.

It said HDB flats with 99-year leases will be built on land specially zoned for public housing and not contain a land cost component. This is unlike the current HDB practice of including the cost of land in public housing.

SDP said it believes the NOM scheme can offer 2-room flats at around $90,000; 3-room at $120,000; 4-room units at $200,000; and 5-room apartments at $270,000.

It added that studio apartments with 30-year leases can be sold for around $40,000.

SDP proposes NOM flats only be sold back to HDB at the purchase price less the consumed lease, and their leases cannot be transferred in the HDB resale market.

It suggests current owners of open market flats will have the option of converting to the NOM scheme, where the Government will return an amount based on the original purchase price from the HDB and the price of an NOM flat of the same type.

HDB will also hold a buffer stock of HDB flats to enable Singaporeans to obtain their flats with minimal waiting times.

For education, SDP's manifesto proposes doing away with the PSLE, offering interest-free student loans for all undergraduates, and nationalising all preschools to make preschool education affordable for everyone.

Under healthcare, SDP proposed that maternal and paediatric services should be largely free and funded by the government from taxes. It believes this will reduce the cost of raising children and potentially address the problem of Singapore's falling birth rates.

SDP secretary-general Chee Soon Juan plans to contest in the newly carved out Sembawang West SMC while Prof Tambyah will run again in Bukit Panjang SMC, where he secured 46.27 per cent of the vote in the 2020 General Election.

The opposition party's four-member slate for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, comprising Mr Salim, Ms Wong, alternative news site founder Ariffin Sha, and theatre director Alec Tok, will be up against a PAP slate led by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

SDP will also contest Sembawang GRC, with a five-member team consisting of Mr Lim, deputy head of policy James Gomez, treasurer Surayah Akbar and members Damanhuri Abas and Alfred Tan.

