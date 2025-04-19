GE2025: SPP launches manifesto, proposes distributing government surpluses as CDC vouchers

SINGAPORE — The Singapore People's Party (SPP) has launched its manifesto ahead of the 2025 General Election on May 3.The 16-page manifesto entitled It is Time was launched on April 19, as the party gears up to field five candidates to contest in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC and Potong Pasir SMC.The manifesto's nine themes are wide-ranging and include proposals to promote economic stability and fairness, as well as plans for sustainable public transport.

To tackle inflation and rising cost of living, the party proposes distributing government budget surpluses annually as CDC vouchers, with more aid for lower-income Singaporeans.

It also suggests progressive taxation — for income tax to be raised on the top two per cent of earners, and the reintroduction of estate duty for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

To counter job insecurity and unemployment, it proposes a review of India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca), which it says will "address labour inflow concerns". It also advocates for the gradual reduction of Special and Employment Pass quotas and dependency ratios in "automatable sectors".

Its public transport proposals include investing "heavily" in MRT maintenance to ensure reliability and no major disruptions.

In 2020, SPP released a 24-page manifesto and contested the same two constituencies.

That year, the SPP team, comprising secretary-general Steve Chia, Melvyn Chiu, Williiamson Lee and Osman Sulaiman garnered 32.77 per cent of the vote in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

In Potong Pasir, then SPP chairman Jose Raymond won 39.33 per cent of the vote.

Chia will be among the party's slate in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC for the 2025 General Election, while the other candidates in the two constituencies have not yet been announced.

[[nid:716920]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.