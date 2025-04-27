GE2025: Labour movement MPs play key role, says Chan Chun Sing

Having Members of Parliament (MPs) from the labour movement is important, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing in response to comments from Workers' Party (WP) leader Pritam Singh at a rally on Saturday (April 26) night.

Singh said then that labour chief Ng Chee Meng and NTUC assistant secretary-general Desmond Choo, who are contesting single seats at the upcoming General Election, can continue helping workers even if they are not elected.

Speaking with the media at Redhill Food Centre today (April 27), Chan explained that when voters ask about the funding sources for proposals aimed at boosting company profits, improving workers' wages, or addressing rising living costs, it is the role of labour MPs to raise these issues in Parliament and advocate for workers.

"Many of these things is not just what they say at Parliament, it's actually what they do quietly behind the scenes, going down to every union, one at a time, talking to the respective employers and companies," he said.

"It's not just about giving a slogan in Parliament or in public when things get done... Each and every one of the NTUC officers, including the labour MPs, have to work very closely with the companies to achieve what they can.

"If people say anything that is different from this, perhaps they don't fully understand how our tripartite system work and the hard work required behind the scene to get things done."

Chan, who helms the PAP team contesting Tanjong Pagar GRC, added that he hopes voters will give PAP candidates the chance to do something for them in the local community and at the national level.

"Vote for people who will get things done for them and not so much vote for people who will ask other people to get things done for them," he added.

Chan, who was former deputy secretary-general of NTUC, was with Alvin Tan, Foo Cexiang, Joan Pereira, Rachel Ong, Melvin Yong and Eric Chua, at the walkabout.

Chua will run for Queenstown SMC and Yong will contest for Radin Mas SMC.

