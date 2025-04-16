GE2025: Three-term MP Sitoh Yih Pin to step down, lawyer Alex Yeo to contest in Potong Pasir SMC

People's Action Party (PAP) member Alex Yeo will contest Potong Pasir SMC in General Election 2025, taking over the reins from incumbent MP Sitoh Yih Pin who has helmed the ward for three terms.

At a press conference on Wednesday (April 16), the 46-year-old lawyer said he is no stranger to Potong Pasir — he had been a volunteer and branch secretary for the constituency between 2013 and about 2016.

Yeo was appointed PAP branch chairman of the Paya Lebar division of Aljunied GRC in 2017 and was part of the PAP team that was fielded in Aljunied GRC in GE2020. He stepped down as branch chairman in August 2024.

Despite the move, Yeo told the media he "never left" Potong Pasir, and has continued to help residents such as through the legal clinic he set up in 2016.

"Returning to Potong Pasir... feels like I've come home," he said on Wednesday.

The lawyer said that his five-year plan for the ward, if elected, includes improving the infrastructure of estates, including Bidadari, as well as introducing mobile clinics for seniors.

"I know I cannot simply ride on the good work of my predecessors. I understand that trust and relationships cannot be inherited... And my team and I are determined to work very hard to build relationships with our Potong Pasir residents, one at a time, and earn your trust."

The SMC was once a stronghold of veteran opposition politician Chiam See Tong, who held the ward for 27 years from 1984 to 2011.

PAP's Sitoh had lost to Chiam in the 2001 and 2006 General Elections, before successfully clinching the constituency in 2011 when he contested against Chiam's wife Lina Loh.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Sitoh said he had requested for Yeo to return to Potong Pasir and he is confident the latter can "do a good job".

"For us to run our next lap efficiently and effectively, and to build an even better home. I think it's important to have a younger person," he added.

When asked about his future plans, the 62-year-old said he hopes to spend more time with his family.

"I've had many questions over the last few days on whether I'm retiring... The honest answer is, I really do not know, because, as in every general election, many pieces on the chess board are still in play."

In GE2020, the then-chairman of Singapore People's Party, Jose Raymond, received 39.33 per cent of the vote, losing to Sitoh who received 60.67 per cent.

Potong Pasir SMC will have 30,897 voters for GE2025. It is the second-largest SMC this election, owing to population increase in the new Bidadari estate.

