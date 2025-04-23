GE2025: West Coast-Jurong West GRC sees rematch between PAP and PSP

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will take on the People's Action Party (PAP) in the western end of Singapore again after the two teams of candidates were nominated at Nan Hua High School on April 23.

West Coast GRC saw the narrowest of vote difference at General Election 2020, with PAP claiming 51.68 per cent of the share.

The new five-member West Coast-Jurong West GRC, which was formed mainly with parts of West Coast GRC, will be contested by PAP's anchor minister Desmond Lee, Shawn Huang, Ang Wei Neng, new faces Cassandra Lee and Dr Hamid Razak, and PSP's Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Leong Mun Wai, Hazel Poa, Sumarleki Amjah and Sani Ismail.

National Development Minister Lee thanked residents for giving him the privilege to serve during the previous term.

"During this time, we've visited you and we've met you at events and walkabouts. We've served you at meet the people sessions. We are here to serve you and we seek your support over the next five years, so we can look after our estate and continue to serve you for five years and onwards," he said.

We're ready to serve our residents: Dr Tan

Addressing supporters following the confirmation of his team's candidacy, Dr Tan said that they're back and they are ready to serve their residents.

Adding on, Leong said that while the boundaries have changed a lot, they are not discouraged.

"We've worked very hard and we'll strive to make a breakthrough in West Coast-Jurong West GRC in this election," he added.

He subsequently challenged the PAP's team to a debate on policies, citing PSP's "very strong" manifesto with alternative policies to improve the lives of Singaporeans.

"The reason why we ask for the debate is because we feel that the role of a Member of Parliament is primarily to debate policies in Parliament, so that should be the primary consideration for voters on who they think will better represent them," said Poa during a doorstop later.

West Coast-Jurong West now includes Taman Jurong, a ward held by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam for more than 20 years before he resigned in 2023 to contest the presidential election.

It also no longer includes areas of Dover, Telok Blangah, HarbourFront and Sentosa, based on the new electoral boundaries released on March 11.

Nan Hua High School is also the nomination centre for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, Jurong Central SMC and Pioneer SMC.

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here.

[[nid:716987]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com