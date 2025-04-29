GE2025: What are the 7 rallies on April 30?

There will be seven General Election 2025 rallies on April 30, the penultimate day of campaigning.

They include a bumper crop of People's Action Party rallies, but none from the main opposition party Workers' Party.

Tune in to AsiaOne to follow the Sembawang GRC and Hougang SMC rallies live.

Police advisory

Police said in a release that attendees are encouraged to take public transport as large crowds are expected at the rallies.

They should also prepare for traffic diversions, lane closures and slower traffic. The pick-up and drop-off points for ride-hailing services may be affected as a result.

Carparks in the vicinity of the election meeting sites are restricted to season-parking holders only. Vehicles found illegally parked or causing obstruction may be towed away.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will prohibit the flying of unmanned aircraft and conduct of other aerial activities, such as kite-flying and hoisting of captive balloons, over all election meeting sites from 6pm to 11pm today.

The police also banned the following list of items at the rallies:

Firearms/ Firearms/parts of firearms, including empty magazines and spent cartridges Live bullets or blanks Air pistol/rifle or parts Spear gun Explosive/blasting cap/dynamite/corrosive substance Fireworks/firecrackers Parang/machete Bearing scrappers Walking stick with dagger Antique pistol/gun Stun gun Baton/t-baton Night stick Signal flare and other flammable materials Handcuff Tear-gas spray/pepper spray Nanchaku Knuckle duster Crossbow Industrial acid Bulletproof vest Keychain in the shape of a bullet or gun Wooden/metal spear Lighter in gun, pistol, bullet, grenade shape Toy gun which resembles an actual gun Kirpan Any sharp or long objects, such as knives, that can be used as a weapon Glass bottles Laser pointers Unmanned aircraft Canned items including canned drinks

