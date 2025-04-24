GE2025: Where the rallies are on April 24

The General Election 2025 is in full swing and these parties will be holding their rallies this evening (April 24).



AsiaOne will also be livestreaming on Facebook and YouTube the rallies by People's Action Party (PAP), Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and The Workers' Party (WP).

The PAP team for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC includes Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Zaqy Mohamad, Alex Yam and Hany Soh.

PM Wong revealed in a social media post yesterday that Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung and Poh Li San will be making special appearances at the rally.

The former is contesting in Sembawang GRC while Poh in Sembawang West SMC.



The People's Power Party (PPP) team for Tampines GRC includes Goh Meng Seng, Derrick Sim, Vere Nathan, Peter Soh and Arbaah Haroun.

PSP's candidate for Marymount SMC is Jeffrey Khoo.



Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP) team for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC include Jufri Salim, Ariffin Sha, Alec Tok and Dr Gigene Wong.

WP's team for Sengkang GRC are He Ting Ru, Associate Professor Jamus Lim, Louis Chua, and Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik.

Police advisory

Police said in a release that attendees are encouraged to take public transport as large crowds are expected at the rallies.

They should also prepare for traffic diversions, lane closures and slower traffic. The pick-up and drop-off points for ride-hailing services may be affected as a result.

Carparks in the vicinity of the election meeting sites are restricted to season-parking holders only. Vehicles found illegally parked or causing obstruction may be towed away.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will prohibit the flying of unmanned aircraft and conduct of other aerial activities, such as kite-flying and hoisting of captive balloons, over all election meeting sites from 6pm to 11pm today.

The police also banned the following list of items at the rallies:

Firearms/ Firearms/parts of firearms, including empty magazines and spent cartridges Live bullets or blanks Air pistol/rifle or parts Spear gun Explosive/blasting cap/dynamite/corrosive substance Fireworks/firecrackers Parang/machete Bearing scrappers Walking stick with dagger Antique pistol/gun Stun gun Baton/t-baton Night stick Signal flare and other flammable materials Handcuff Tear-gas spray/pepper spray Nanchaku Knuckle duster Crossbow Industrial acid Bulletproof vest Keychain in the shape of a bullet or gun Wooden/metal spear Lighter in gun, pistol, bullet, grenade shape Toy gun which resembles an actual gun Kirpan Any sharp or long objects, such as knives, that can be used as a weapon Glass bottles Laser pointers Unmanned aircraft Canned items including canned drinks

