GE2025: WP's Andre Low apologises for 'inappropriate' language in leaked Telegram messages

Workers' Party (WP) candidate for Jalan Kayu SMC, Andre Low, has apologised for "completely inappropriate" and "disparaging comments" made in Telegram messages that were leaked on social media.

Low made a Facebook post on Wednesday (April 30) morning, four days after screenshots of his text messages were shared on Reddit. Over 30 screenshots were shared in the same Reddit post, where Low complained about TraceTogether, Singtel and local brands like Prism, among other issues.

He also purportedly made negative remarks about the civil service and a resident he encountered during a Meet-The-People Session.

The messages described how he was only able to reach a resident after disabling his caller ID blocking feature.

"They proceeded to call me every day on my personal number. IMO, these people can f*** off," a message read.

According to Low, the leaked messages were from "a private chat among my business school classmates", dating back to the Covid-19 period when they "ranted to each other while cooped up at home".

Low, 33, said that those comments were made at a different stage of his life, but admitted that "there is no excuse for using such language or making disparaging comments about anyone".

"I have always been opinionated. I hold strong convictions," said Low, adding that those same convictions are what motivated him to contest as a WP candidate in the upcoming General Election.

He went on to speak about his five years of work in WP, which opened his eyes to the lived realities of Singaporeans and Singapore firms, noting that he has also matured over the process.

"I need to hold myself to the same standard," he said, having spoken about transparency, accountability, and the power of apologies at the most recent WP rally on April 29.

He concluded the post with an apology to residents of Jalan Kayu SMC, saying that he takes full accountability for his actions.

"This has been a humbling experience, but I hope that I can earn your trust, and to demonstrate my sincerity in wanting to serve you," he wrote.

Low is up against the People's Action Party member and labour chief Ng Chee Meng for Jalan Kayu SMC at the general election on May 3.

