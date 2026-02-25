Studies suggest Gen Z has lower IQ and cognitive scores for attention, memory and literacy: Foo Cexiang

Generation Z may be the first generation to show lower average intelligence quotient (IQ) and cognitive scores than previous generations according to studies, said Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Foo Cexiang in Parliament on Wednesday (Feb 25).

"There have been studies that suggest that Gen Z may be the first generation that shows lower average IQ and cognitive scores than previous generations for attention, memory and literacy," Foo said during the Budget 2026 debate.

Foo added that this dip in average IQ and cognitive scores may be attributed to screen time, digital devices and social media.

"I have no doubt that AI (artificial intelligence) will compound these challenges," he said. "We are only seeing the tip of the iceberg."

Generation Z, or Gen Z, is usually defined as those born between 1997 to 2012.

In his speech, Foo also expounded on his views towards national exams and the "education arms race" that has resulted from the segregation of students based on their performance.

"I do not think that this needs to be, or should be the case if 40 per cent of our cohort are considered top performers in mathematics globally," he said.

"The performance on the national exams should reflect as such - 40 per cent of the cohort should get the top or top two grades in mathematics."

Explaining that he wasn't against giving students a challenge to overcome or facilitating meritocracy, Foo said national exams should not measure excellence, but competency instead.

Once students clear the threshold of competency, Foo said, they should get the top grade without any further segregation.

Linking this discussion to AI, he posited that it is "even more critical" that fundamental competencies must be achieved with Gen Z - in order to do so, motivation is needed.

Foo said: "If our students are able to put in effort, and they can achieve top grades with decent effort, I believe it will build up their confidence, it will build up their interest and motivation for the subject, and they will acquire a good competency which forms the solid foundation and springboard for them to leverage the potential of AI.

"Without this foundation, AI may only serve to retard their cognitive development," he added.

