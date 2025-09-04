Genting Dream cruise crew rescues man stranded in Strait of Malacca

A man was rescued by crew members aboard the Genting Dream after he was found stranded in the Strait of Malacca on Wednesday (Sept 3).

According to The Straits Times, Dream Cruises said in a statement that the ship's crew spotted a small boat in distress that morning while on a three-night voyage from Singapore to Phuket.

"The individual was observed signalling for assistance, and the ship's crew promptly initiated rescue procedures," the statement read.

The man was brought safely on board after a 30-minute rescue operation where he was given food, refreshments, and a medical assessment by the ship's medical team, reported CNA.

In response to queries from CNA, Dream Cruises said that the man — an Indonesian national — had signalled for help after his vessel experienced engine failure.

The cruise line noted that he is currently in stable condition and receiving care. The ship's itinerary remained unaffected by the rescue.

A spokesperson for the cruise line also stated that Genting Dream is coordinating closely with the relevant authorities to arrange for the individual's safe transfer to shore.

"Ensuring safety at sea is our foremost duty," said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises, parent company of Dream Cruises.

"I am proud of the captain and crew's vigilance and professionalism in carrying out this successful rescue."

AsiaOne has reached out to StarDream Cruises for more information.

