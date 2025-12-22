LTA grants full licences to ride-hailing operators Geolah and Trans-Cab

Singapore's newest ride-hailing operators Geolah and Trans-Cab have been granted full licences by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) after they successfully met standards set by the regulator.

Their one-year provisional licences will be converted to the full Ride-hail Service Operator Licences (RSOL) effective Monday (Dec 22), announced the authority in a media release.

Under LTA point-to-point regulatory framework implemented beginning January 2025, operators with 800 or more bookable vehicles on their platforms will be licensed based on the type of service: street-hail, ride-hail or car-pool service.

When awarded the provisional licences in December 2024, Geolah had less than 800 vehicles while Trans-Cab did not have a ride-hailing platform.

In 2025, Geolah and Trans-Cab each launched its own ride-hailing apps named Geolah and Smile Ride respectively.

"Over the past year, the two operators have demonstrated that they are able to meet LTA's regulatory standards for full licences," the authority said.

There are now seven fully licensed point-to-point transport service providers in Singapore. Aside from Geolah and Trans-Cab, the others are GrabCar, Ryde, Tada, Velox Digital Singapore (Gojek) and CDG Zig.

All the RSOLs are valid till Dec 31, 2027.

