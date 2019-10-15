George Clooney's sister-in-law jailed for repeated drink-driving in Singapore

Tala Alamuddin Le Tallec is the sister of Amal Clooney, actor George Clooney's wife.
PHOTO: The New Paper
David Sun
The New Paper

The sister-in-law of Hollywood star George Clooney has been jailed after she was convicted a second time for drink-driving here.

Tala Alamuddin Le Tallec, 47, a Singapore permanent resident, was yesterday jailed for three weeks and fined $6,400 for drink-driving, driving without a licence and driving without the required insurance.

A fourth charge for driving without the car owner's consent was taken into consideration. She will also be disqualified from driving for four years after her release from prison.

The court heard that on the night of May 13, Le Tallec drove her husband's car to meet a friend at a restaurant in Dempsey Road.

She drank two glasses of wine and a glass of champagne before leaving the restaurant at about 2am the next day.

But while driving home, she was stopped at a police roadblock on Holland Road towards Ulu Pandan. Her friend was a front-seat passenger of the car.

At the roadblock, the police observed that she appeared to have difficulty finding the car's handbrake, and she smelled strongly of alcohol.

When the officer asked for her driving licence, Le Tallec reached for her bag in the rear passenger seat, and stepped on the accelerator pedal.

The officer alerted her to it before directing her to a checking point to take a breathalyser test which she failed.

The test found that she had 95 microgrammes of alcohol in every 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the limit of 35 microgrammes for every 100 millilitres of breath.

The court was also told that Le Tallec had a list of driving antecedents, including a conviction for drink-driving in 2013 for which she was fined $3,000 and disqualified from driving for two years.

She did not re-obtain a driving licence after the disqualification period.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Magdalene Huang asked the court to impose a sentence of three weeks' jail, a $5,000 fine and a three-year disqualification from driving for the drink-driving charge. She added that the high amount of alcohol found in Le Tallec's system warranted a deterrent sentence.

In mitigation, Le Tallec's lawyer Shashi Nathan told the court that his client was genuinely remorseful, adding that the incident has led to unwarranted publicity which was itself punishment for her.

The mother of four was in tears in the dock when her lawyer described how she had to tell her children they would not be seeing her for the next few weeks.

For having been convicted of drink-driving a second time, Le Tallec could have been jailed for up to a year and fined up to $10,000.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Drink driving Traffic police

TRENDING

Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
20 people taken to hospital in Sunday&#039;s BKE accident involving motorbike, trailer and bus
20 people taken to hospital in Sunday's BKE accident involving motorbike, trailer and bus
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale &amp; other deals this week
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale & other deals this week
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Former K-pop girl group f(x) member Sulli found dead at 25
George Clooney&#039;s sister-in-law jailed for repeated drink-driving in Singapore
George Clooney's sister-in-law jailed for repeated drink-driving in Singapore
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Hong Kong actress Shirley Yeung confirms pregnancy after keeping her marriage under wraps
Shirley Yeung confirms pregnancy after keeping her marriage under wraps
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Here&#039;s how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
Here's how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal

Home Works

7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected

SERVICES