George Yeo's son mistook Ng Kok Song for GrabTaxi driver when he visited in 'beat-up Lexus'

Earlier this month, former Cabinet minister George Yeo announced that he was going to be a character reference for presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song in a Facebook post.

During a recent interview with CNA and Today, the 68-year-old shared an interesting anecdote between his son and Ng, when the former GIC chief investment officer went to his house.

Yeo was speaking to the media about the launch of the third volume of his book series, George Yeo: Musings.

He recalled that Ng, 75, had asked to meet him and drove to his home in a "beat-up Lexus", which had dents on it.

Yeo's son, who was leaving the house then, spotted Ng's car and mistook it for his private-hire ride. He then opened the back door of Ng's vehicle and asked, "GrabTaxi?"

A playful Ng then responded: "Anywhere in Singapore for $10", recounted Yeo.

After clearing up the misunderstanding, Yeo said that Ng wanted to meet to ask for his support in the Presidential Election.

Yeo told CNA and Today that he knew Ng from his time in the public service, and had also met him in several social settings.

Despite agreeing that Ng possessed "all the qualities" of a good President, Yeo pointed out that another presidential hopeful — former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam — was an old colleague of his.

The two were in Cabinet together from 2003 to 2011, and had at one point worked together in the Minister of Trade and Industry.

"I said I don’t want to take sides on this, but I’d be happy to be a character reference," Yeo shared. “I can be Tharman’s character reference too but he doesn’t need me.”





Ng, told the media on Aug 4 that he has submitted his application for a certificate of eligibility to contest in the upcoming presidential election.

He has submitted himself for consideration under the public sector deliberative track — based on his experience and duration of service as GIC's former chief investment officer.

