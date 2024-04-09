German firms eyeing Asean expansion, see Singapore as gateway: DPM Wong

BERLIN — There is growing interest among German companies to expand into Asean, and use Singapore as a gateway to the region, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

He had met several key German industry leaders over dinner on April 8, as part of his visit to Germany.

In a Facebook post, DPM Wong noted that there are already more than 2,300 Germany companies in Singapore. "We welcome the growing German presence and look forward to doing more together as partners," he said.

He also called on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin on April 8.

The two leaders had last met in Singapore in 2022.

"We had a good exchange of views on how Singapore and Germany can navigate an increasingly complex world, as like-minded countries seeking to strengthen multilateralism and a rules-based world order," DPM Wong said.

On April 9, DPM Wong will call on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, meet Finance Minister Christian Lindner and have lunch with Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck. He will also attend a reception with overseas Singaporeans in Berlin.

DPM Wong, who is also Minister for Finance, is on his first official visit to Europe in his current capacity.

He is in Berlin from April 8 to 10, and will visit France from April 10 to 13. The visits will build upon Singapore's warm, longstanding and multi-faceted ties with both countries.

German leaders have visited Singapore in recent years — Dr Steinmeier made a state visit in 2017 and a working visit in June 2022.

Scholz was in Singapore for an official visit in November 2022, during which he and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong issued a Joint Declaration titled "Partners for a Resilient and Sustainable Future."

Germany is Singapore's largest European Union trading partner, and total bilateral trade in goods and services exceeded $37 billion in 2023.

Both countries are deepening co-operation in areas such as green and digital economies, clean and renewable energy, sustainability and cybersecurity.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.