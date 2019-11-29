German man dies from infection after being licked by his dog: 2 people infected in S'pore since 2017, both recovered

A rare disease made headlines on Nov 27 when a German man died from the infection after being licked by his dog.
PHOTO: Pexels
Prisca Ang
Jean Lau
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Two people here have contracted the C. canimorsus infection since 2017 but both have since recovered.

The rare disease made headlines on Wednesday (Nov 27) when a German man died from the infection after being licked by his dog.

The 63-year-old man went to a hospital in Germany with a burning sensation in his left leg and muscle pain in both. His flu-like symptoms were severe, with laboured breathing for three days.

He had petechiae, or rounds spots on the skin that look like rashes as a result of bleeding capillaries, which made his legs look discoloured.

He died after 16 days of care, according to doctors.

The infection could be severe or even fatal for people with poor immune systems, said Dr Shawn Vasoo, acting clinical director at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

"The man, who was reported to be healthy, may have had an undiagnosed medical condition which predisposed him to this infection, or a less robust immune system," added Dr Vasoo.

The C. canimorsus bacteria is part of the normal "flora" of a dog's mouth and it probably entered the man's body or blood stream through a break in his skin, which may have been unnoticed, when his dog licked him.

There is no risk of the affliction becoming a problem here as severe infection from the Capnocytophaga canimorsus bacteria is uncommon in people with intact immune systems, he added.

People who can have a severe form of the disease usually have poor immune systems.

This includes people with poorly controlled diabetes, patients on chemotherapy or who have had transplants and those on immuno-suppressive medication.

Patients who do not have a spleen or have a spleen that has not been functioning are particularly at risk, said Dr Vasoo, as are people with liver disease.

Their spleen may have been surgically removed due to an injury or accident or it may not be functioning well because of other diseases that affect it or due to excessive alcohol consumption.

Some symptoms of the severe C. canimorsus disease include blood poisoning with fever, a rash that is usually purple and blotchy and low blood pressure.

"Patients who have more localised disease from this bacteria may (have) pain and redness due to a skin or soft tissue infection, called cellulitis, around the area of a dog bite," he said.

Animal Ark senior veterinarian Eugene Lin said that people with impaired immune systems such as HIV-positive people and patients with liver or kidney insufficiencies need to take extra precautions.

However, the bacteria is not a cause for concern for most people, he said.

"Most of us do not need to worry about dogs or cats licking us, even if we have wounds on our body. A healthy person should be able to resist infection by this bacteria," said Dr Lin.

Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital infectious disease physician Leong Hoe Nam agreed: "(It) is a relatively rare infection and I am not aware of anyone having died from it."

He added that the death of the German man was a rare situation. "You can imagine that he would have patted (the dog) or (have been) licked by the animal many times, and this was one incident.

"I suspect many individuals may have had mild versions of the infections, but they were easily treated by the family physicians with an easily available oral antibiotic."

Pet owners can take precautions by brushing and cleaning their pet's teeth regularly to reduce the concentration of the bacteria in its mouth, said Animal Ark's Dr Lin.

NCID's Dr Vasoo said that owners should not allow pets to bite or scratch them, or lick areas of broken skin: "If you have broken skin, cover those areas with a dressing.

"If you get bitten or scratched, perform first aid immediately by washing the wound thoroughly with soap and water, and seek medical attention. This is particularly important for those with poor immune systems."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Pets bacterial infection

TRENDING

German man dies from infection after being licked by his dog: 2 people infected in S&#039;pore since 2017, both recovered
German man dies from infection after being licked by his dog: 2 people infected in S'pore since 2017, both recovered
Man riding PMD on road &#039;punches&#039; BMW: &#039;Stay in your place, don&#039;t need to educate me&#039;
Man riding PMD on road 'punches' BMW: 'Stay in your place, don't need to educate me'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Ice cream for an 'ice queen'? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they&#039;re not flying
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they're not flying
This Singapore kitty with 12,000 followers eats to live, and lives to play
This Singapore kitty with 12,000 followers eats to live, and lives to play
This Singaporean is a billionaire thanks to mobile video games and online shopping
This Singaporean is a billionaire thanks to mobile video games and online shopping
Sammi Cheng hospitalised after 2 weeks of extreme pain
Sammi Cheng hospitalised after 2 weeks of extreme pain
Fun and free activities in Singapore for families to check out this weekend
Cartoon roadshows in Singapore malls to thrill your kids this weekend
Burning Sun scandal: K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years
Burning Sun scandal: K-pop singers Jung Joon-young jailed 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon 5 years
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Christmas carnivals along Orchard: What to look out for at The Great Christmas Village 2019
3 Christmas villages along Orchard Road: Here's what to look out for
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park &amp; other activities
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park & other activities
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis

Home Works

Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived
&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief

SERVICES