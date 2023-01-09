'Get out!' Gojek driver shouts at passenger for adjusting car seat and aircon without permission

What would you do in a situation like this?

A TikTok video of a Gojek driver arguing with his passenger after the passenger adjusted the car seat and air-conditioner without asking permission has gone viral.

The passenger, whose name is Christopher Seetoh, uploaded the video on Saturday (Jan 7) with the text: "Never experience such a rude Gojek driver in my life. (sic)"

In response to a Stomp query, a Gojek spokesman said: "We do not tolerate negative outbursts or impolite behaviour of any kind towards passengers or driver-partners.

"We are currently investigating this matter and have reached out to both the parties involved to verify the details of the incident.”

The nearly three-minute video starts with the bespectacled driver driving and scolding the passenger who was in the front passenger seat.

The passenger said: "What did I do? I just shifted the seat back, my legs long."

Driver: "And then the aircon..."

Passenger: "I just lower a bit the wind speed."

Driver: "You touched my aircon without my permission."

https://www.tiktok.com/@cseetoh15/video/7185891718703680769

The passenger then said that he waited for the driver for 15 minutes, which the driver dismissed by with a string of "no"s.

After the driver called the passenger "siao" (Hokkien for "crazy") for asking whether the ride has started, the passenger said: "No, you have to send me to my destination, I am not getting out of the car."

The driver asked the passenger to get out of the car and threatened to call the police.

The passenger replied: "Call."

The driver then called the passenger "thick skin" six times and repeatedly told him to get out.

The passenger asked: "What the hell is wrong with you?"

The driver replied: "You are sitting in people's car, you know. You think what? Taxi, ah?"

The passenger said: "I asked you to take the outermost lane you started shouting at me."

The driver called him "siao" again.

The passenger then said: "Okay, you go to this police post. There's a police post here."

The driver said: "I'll ask the police to pull you out."

After he drove into an open-air HDB carpark and stopped the car, the driver then turned to the passenger and waved his finger as he shouted furiously: "Get out of the car! Out! Get out! Out! Out! Get out! Out! Now! Out!"

The passenger quietly alighted and continued taking the video of the Gojek driver driving away in the red Honda.

The video garnered more than 17,000 views.

