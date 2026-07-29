GetGo car skids and crashes into railing in Sengkang

A GetGo rental car driven by a 31-year-old woman crashed into a section of the centre railing along a road divider in Sengkang, after it apparently skidded on Tuesday (July 28) evening.

The incident occurred at about 6.55pm on Anchorvale Road towards Sengkang East Avenue.

A video of the accident posted on social media shows the car, which has the GetGo livery on its doors, with significant damage to its front bumper.

A row of fallen railing could be seen behind the car, while its front is lodged into another section of the railing.

An eyewitness, Rayna Kiu, said she was on the phone when she suddenly heard three "bangs".

"There were many pedestrians in the area. Thankfully no one was injured," she said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that the driver was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be sent to hospital.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that no one was injured.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the car is believed to have skidded.

The driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, the police added.

When Parliament sits in August, the Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill will be read a second time.

Aside from harsher penalties for dangerous or careless driving, the Bill also includes stepping up enforcement for holding mobile devices while driving and lowering alcohol level limits for drink-driving.

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editor@asiaone.com