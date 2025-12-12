Police searching for GetGo driver who fled hit-and-run accident in Woodlands

A police search is underway for a rental car driver who fled the scene after a traffic accident in Woodlands on Wednesday (Dec 10).

Photos of the incident were uploaded to Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, which showed a white Honda car that collided with a bus.

The GetGo logo can be seen on the car, which was visibly damaged with its front smashed into the rear of the bus. Fragments of the car can also be seen littered on the ground.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a car and a bus along Woodlands Avenue 6 at around 9.50pm.

The driver was not at the scene when the police arrived and efforts to trace him are underway.

No injuries were reported according to the police, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said its assistance was not required.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Under the law, drivers involved in an accident which results in any damage or injury must stop their vehicle and furnish their particulars at the scene. They must also report the accident to the police within 24 hours, unless they have furnished their details at the scene.

Car-sharing company GetGo reportedly said they are aware of the accident.

AsiaOne has reached out to GetGo for additional information.

