SGH's emergency department to relocate to new building from Jan 18

Those seeking urgent care at the Singapore General Hospital's (SGH) emergency department should go to the new SGH Emergency/National Neuroscience Institute (NNI) building from 7am on Sunday (Jan 18).

The new building, located at 1 Hospital Boulevard, is located next to the existing emergency department at Block 1 along Hospital Drive.

After the move at 7am on Sunday, those seeking emergency care should go to level 3 of the SGH Emergency/NNI building, the hospital said in a statement on Monday (Jan 12).

SGH added that it has informed the Singapore Civil Defence Force, private ambulance service providers and public transport companies about the relocation.

Checks by AsiaOne on navigation apps such as Waze and ride-hailing apps such as Grab show that the new building has already been listed as NNI @ Singapore General Hospital, with the neuroscience clinic commencing operations from the same building on Jan 5 this year.

Those utilising such apps may consider using the search term "SGH Emergency/NNI Building".

Meanwhile, those who are driving to the emergency department's new drop-off point, should turn into Hospital Crescent from College Road.

Parking is available at the basement carpark, which can be accessed via Hospital Boulevard.

More wayfinding information is available on SGH's website.

