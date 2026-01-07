Woman, 32, arrested for alleged loanshark harassment in Kallang; threatened to burn debtor's house

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday (Jan 6) for her alleged involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Kallang.

It took place at about 8.05pm on Monday (Jan 5) at a residential unit along Geylang Bahru in Kallang, the police said on Wednesday (Jan 7).

A photograph of the items seized from her shows a blue plastic bag containing red paint, and a debtor's note which reads "Owe $ Pay Money $. This is just (a) warning. Next time will go burn your house (sic)".

The woman was identified by officers from Central Police Division through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

She will be charged in court on Thursday (Jan 8).

The offence of loanshark harassment carries a penalty of imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to $50,000. In addition, those found guilty may receive up to six strokes of the cane.

As caning can only be imposed on male offenders below 50 years old, she may receive an additional sentence in lieu of caning if she is found guilty.

