16-year-old among 22 under probe for various offences after joint enforcement operation in Geylang

Sixteen men and six women are being investigated for various offences following a 10-day multi-agency enforcement operation in Geylang.

The operations, conducted from Sept 18 to 28, involved officers from Bedok Police Division and the Criminal Investigation Department; Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB); Health Sciences Authority (HSA); Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA); Land Transport Authority (LTA); Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF); Singapore Food Agency; and the Singapore Customs.

In a statement to the media on Tuesday (Nov 11), the police said that the operations are part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal and criminal activities in Geylang.

The alleged offences the 22 persons are being investigated for include: breach of fire safety regulations, drugs-related activities, illegal gambling, illegal hawking, illegal sales of health products, and vice activities.

Illegal online gambling in residential unit

Six men and one woman, aged between 49 and 64, were arrested for suspected illegal online gambling activities on Sept 18.

Law enforcement officers from the police and ICA raided a residential unit along Lorong 39 Geylang and seized cash amounting to more than $550 and gambling-related paraphernalia.

One of the six men was also arrested for drug-related offences.

Vice and illegal massage establishment

Between Sept 18 and 26, police, CNB, ICA and SCDF officers conducted anti-vice operations and a series of checks at various massage establishments and hotels in Geylang.

A 41-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were found to be operating an illegal massage establishment along Upper Boon Keng Road. They are currently being investigated for alleged offences under the Massage Establishment Act.

During the anti-vice operations in the vicinity of Geylang Road, the Geylang Lorongs and Upper Boon Keng Road, three women aged between 36 and 39 were arrested for suspected management of a place of assignation.

PMD and PAB enforcement operation

During an enforcement operation on Sept 19, LTA caught three men aged between 16 and 63.

They are being investigated for offences related to unregistered or illegally modified personal mobility devices (PMDs) and power assisted bicycles (PABs), and riding a PMD or PAB on a pedestrian-only path.

Illegal sale of health products, drug and e-vaporiser

Police, CNB, HSA and ICA officers conducted a series of joint enforcement operations between Sept 19 and 25.

The operations targeted the illegal sale of health products, drug and e-vaporiser related activities.

Two men, aged between 33 and 42, are being investigated for suspected importing, manufacturing and/or supplying of unregistered health products.

The 33-year-old man is also being investigated for the e-vaporiser related offence, while the 42-year-old man was fined for possessing an e-vaporiser.

Unregistered health products, including cough syrup with an estimated street value of more than $27,000 as well as 11 e-vaporisers were seized.

Duty-unpaid cigarettes

On Sept 25, officers from the Singapore Customs conducted checks for duty-unpaid cigarette activities in the vicinity of Geylang, Paya Lebar Square and Geylang Serai.

A 35-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in duty-unpaid cigarettes. Six other men, aged between 28 and 46, were issued with composition sums for offences under the Customs Act.

Under the Act, it is an offence to buy, sell, convey, deliver, store, keep, possess or deal in duty-unpaid goods.

Agencies will continue to clamp down on illegal activities in Geylang

Superintendent of Police (Supt) Letts Tan said that the police will continue to work closely with the other law enforcement agencies to clamp down on illegal activities in Geylang.

Supt Tan added that firm actions will be taken against those who blatantly disregard the law.

