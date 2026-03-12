Man, 34, charged for allegedly trafficking Kpods in Geylang

A 34-year-old man was charged in court on Thursday (March 12) for allegedly trafficking etomidate vaporiser pods in Geylang.

Ng Ee Keong, Ben, was arrested along Geylang Lorong 35 on Tuesday morning during a Health Sciences Authority (HSA) enforcement operation.

A total of six vaporiser pods, four bottles of cough syrup and prescription medicines including more than 900 tablets were seized from Ng's car.

Subsequent laboratory testing confirmed that the pods contained etomidate.

Charges for the alleged supply of cough syrup and prescription medicines are pending further investigation.

Ng will return to court on April 9.

Tougher laws on vapes, heavier penalties from May 1

Parliament on March 6 passed new anti-vaping laws, which are expected to come into force on May 1.

Under the amendments to the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act 1993, renamed from the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, etomidate and its analogues will be listed as specified psychoactive substances (SPS).

Importers could face up to 20 years' jail and up to 15 strokes of the cane, while suppliers face up to 10 years' imprisonment and up to five strokes of the cane.

