Geylang petrol station employee, 77, dies after being hit by reversing car

A 77-year-old man succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday (July 8), more than a week after he was knocked down by a reversing car at an Esso petrol station in Geylang.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the elderly man, who worked at the petrol station, was struck as he was about to refuel a car on June 28.

He was reportedly hit when the driver suddenly reversed the vehicle.

When a Shin Min reporter visited the scene on July 9, an employee who did not wish to be named said he learned about the accident from a friend. While he did not witness the incident, he recalled seeing the elderly man lying on the ground at the time.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they were alerted to a road traffic accident at 638 Geylang Road at about 2.20am.

A 77-year-old male pedestrian was conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng hospital, police said, but he later died.

They added that a 24-year-old male driver has been arrested in connection with the case and police investigations are ongoing.

According to the Chinese evening daily, an eye-witness at the scene said that the elderly employee was still able to move his hands and feet after being hit.

The witness, who works nearby, also pointed out that there was a "probationary licence plate" on the car's windshield, suggesting that the driver might have been a novice driver.

He shared that the driver, whom he described as a young person, appeared to be in a hurry and was busy making a phone call following the incident.

A duty manager at Cheers, a convenience store located within the petrol station, told the Chinese daily that the deceased was friendly and enthusiastic, and had a good relationship with his colleagues.

Another Cheers employee shared that the man had worked at the petrol station for about two years.

The manager declined to share more details as the case is currently under investigation.

A spokesperson from FairPrice Group, which owns Cheers, confirmed the death of the petrol station attendant, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The spokesperson added that the company is committed to providing support and assistance to the deceased's family.

AsiaOne has reached out to Esso for comment.

