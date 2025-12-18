43 under probe for various offences following enforcement operation in Geylang

Thirteen men and 30 women are being investigated for various offences following an 11-day multi-agency enforcement operation in Geylang.

In a news release on Wednesday (Dec 17), the police said that the operations - conducted from Nov 12 to 22 - are part of the agencies' efforts to clamp down on illegal activities in Geylang.

The alleged offences the 43 persons are being investigated for include drug-related activities, illegal gambling, illegal hawking, illegal sales of health products, and vice activities.

The operations involved officers from Bedok Police Division, Traffic Police and the Criminal Investigation Department; Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB); Health Sciences Authority (HSA); Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA); Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Drug-related activities in hotels

During enforcement checks across six hotels in the vicinity of Geylang on Nov 13, two women and one man, aged between 29 and 47, were arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

Another 50-year-old man, with three active police gazettes, was also found. The man tried to evade police officers but was eventually arrested for drug-related offences.

Illegal online gambling

During a raid against online gambling activities along Ubi Road on Nov 16, police and ICA officers arrested six men, aged between 38 and 63, for offences under the Gambling Control Act.

Two men, aged 65 and 74, are also being investigated for gambling-related offences.

Cash amounting to $4,454 and various gambling-related paraphernalia were seized.

Secret societies-related activities

Between Nov 12 and 22, the police conducted a series of anti-vice and anti-secret societies operations in the vicinity of Geylang.

Twelve women, aged between 29 and 56, were arrested for their alleged involvement in vice-related activities.

Anti-drink driving checks

On Nov 21, police, ICA and Singapore Civil Defence Force officers raided a public entertainment outlet along Geylang Road.

During the operation, 15 women, aged between 22 and 37, were arrested for working without valid work passes.

A 41-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were also arrested for employing foreign workers without valid work passes.

Six vehicle owners were also issues with road safety advisories during anti-drink driving checks in the area.

Illegal sale of etomidate-laced vapes

Police, CNB, HSA and ICA officers conducted a series of joint operations in Geylang between Nov 18 and 20.

The operations targeted the sale of unregistered health products and illegal drug-related activities.

Cough syrup and sexual enhancement products valued at more than $16,800 were seized.

During the operations, two men, aged 26 and 35, were also arrested for trafficking e-vaporisers and pods that were tested and confirmed to contain etomidate.

PMD and PAB enforcement operation

During an enforcement operation targeting illegally modified active mobility devices on Nov 21, LTA caught 10 persons aged between 22 and 60.

One personal mobility device was also impounded during the operation.

Duty-unpaid cigarettes

On Nov 18, officers from the Singapore Customs conducted checks for duty-unpaid cigarette activities in Geylang.

Eight other men, aged between 28 and 46, were issued with composition sums for offences under the Customs Act.

A total of 336 sticks of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized.

Agencies will continue to clamp down on illegal activities in Geylang

Superintendent of Police (Supt) Letts Tan said that the police will continue to work closely with the other law enforcement agencies to clamp down on illegal activities in Geylang.

Supt Tan added that firm actions will be taken against those who blatantly disregard the law.

