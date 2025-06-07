'I suppose this will be my life': Geylang resident dismayed as neighbour blasts music past midnight

It's past midnight and most would be asleep, but for this individual, sleep would not come easily.

A Geylang resident is in distress over loud music being blasted past midnight near his rented apartment, according to a Reddit post by user Obsessionmachine on Saturday (June 7).

In his post, Obsessionmachine shared a video of the neighbouring estate across the road, Crystal Mansions.

Loud music can be heard blaring, apparently emanating from somewhere within Crystal Mansions.

"This is happening at 1am," the user clarified.

"Can't locate the source of this music. Police couldn't help either. I suppose this will be my life until my rent agreement is over in one and a half year."

The user also sought help from other Redditors, asking if there is anything he could do to resolve this issue.

One user suggested contacting Jalan Besar's Member of Parliament, also highlighting noise control regulations.

"You have the right to a quiet night's rest," they said. "You need to believe that while seeking resolution."

Another Reddit user sympathised with Obsessionmachine, sharing that they had encountered a neighbour that blasted their TV at high volumes past midnight as well.

They suggested Obsessionmachine reach out to the management corporation strata title (MCST) of the area he believes the music to be coming from and seek help from them.

One Reddit user also suggested the use of a white noise machine with windows closed to drown out the music.

"Tried that," Obsessionmachine said. "It's not enough because the music and the shouting is really loud that it sounds so close."

According to an infosheet by the Housing and Development Board, OneService and the National Environment Agency, residents are "advised to be considerate towards neighbours and to observe the quiet hours between 10.30pm to 7am".

Should residents experience noise issues from neighbours, they should consider talking to neighbours and seeking help from grassroots leaders.

They can also attempt formal mediation at the Community Mediation Centre.

"If mediation does not work, you may seek legal recourse via the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal," the infosheet reads.

AsiaOne has reached out to Jalan Besar Town Council and Obsessionmachine for more information.

