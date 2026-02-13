Large crowds expected at Geylang Serai bazaar: Police

Members of the public visiting or travelling in vicinity of the Geylang Serai bazaar — to be held from Feb 14 to Mar 21 — should expect large crowds and heavy traffic, the police said.

The advisory was issued by the police on Friday (Feb 13), ahead of the bazaar's opening on Saturday.

The police advised members of the public to remain vigilant against crimes and safeguard their belongings by adopting the following measures:

Always look after your belongings, especially in crowded areas.

Ensure your bag is always closed and sling it in front of you.

Avoid placing your wallet in your back pocket.

Be vigilant and call 999 if you spot any suspicious persons or activities.

The police also reminded motorists that heavy traffic is expected along Changi Road and Sims Avenue.

They suggested for motorists to drive safely in the area, and where possible, to avoid the affected roads and make alternative travel arrangements.

Apart from the deployment of auxiliary police officers at the affected roads and junctions to regulate traffic and assist members of the public, strict enforcement action will also be taken against illegal parking.

Misuse of sparklers will be dealt with sternly

The police also said they will not hesitate to take stern action against anyone who misuses sparklers, such as combining multiple sparklers and setting them off together at once.

Such acts are potential fire hazards which can cause undue danger and alarm to the public, and those caught misusing sparklers will be liable for an offence of rash or negligent conduct with respect to dangerous or harmful substance, said the police.

Should the act be likely to cause hurt or injury to another person or endanger human life, an offender can be jailed for up to one year and/or fined up to $5,000.

Should the act cause hurt to another person, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and/or fined.

[[nid:729900]]

editor@asiaone.com