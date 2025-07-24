Ghim Moh hawker responds to 'unfair' one-star rating over tray incident, calls reviewer 'petty'

A hawker has voiced her frustration after her stall received a one-star rating from a patron for refusing to help him remove trays at a hawker centre.

In a post uploaded by Facebook user Jesline Chua on the Hawkers United Facebook page, she explained that the poor review — posted on Google Reviews — was given because she declined to assist in clearing trays from a table.

She runs a prawn noodle stall at Ghim Moh Road Market and Food Centre.

The review, posted by a user named Gary Tang, stated that he needed an entire table for his family but was hindered by a large stack of trays.

He claimed in on online post that when he approached Chua for assistance, he claimed she appeared unfriendly and told him they would have to move the trays himself, as they were not left by her stall.

Tang also commented that the stall staff had a "strange" and "lousy attitude".

In response, Chua clarified that the trays had been stacked by the cleaners and not by her stall and emphasised that she did not prevent the customer from moving the trays himself.

"It's so unfair to us, and you're not even patronising (my stall)," said Chua, adding that the customer had approached someone like her—of a smaller build—to move a heavy load of trays.

She also responded by saying that someone of his status should not be so "petty as to try and tarnish another person’s business".

"It's already so difficult for us hawkers who are trying our best to run an honest business, and yet we have to deal with people like this," she added.

Netizens weighed in on the incident, with some calling out the customer for being self-entitled, while others expressed appreciation for the hard work of local hawkers.

One user also commented that Google Reviews shouldn’t be used to judge an eatery, and that people should try the food themselves to form their own opinion.

AsiaOne has reached out to Chua for comment.

[[nid:679403]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com