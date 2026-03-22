Police investigating suspected illegal discharge of fireworks at Ghim Moh HDB carpark

The police are investigating a suspected case of fireworks being set off illegally on Friday (March 20) in Ghim Moh.

A video of the incident posted on Threads shows fireworks set off from what appears to be the open deck of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) multi-storey carpark.

Threads user Eena_sg said in a post that the entire display lasted about 20 seconds: "I heard what sounded like 'gun shots' at 11.14pm. Fireworks on a Friday night?"

They have since set their account to private.

Several others urged the user to make a police report using the video for safety reasons.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they are aware of the case, adding that the fireworks were discharged from Block 16A Ghim Moh Road.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Under the Dangerous Fireworks Act, anyone found guilty of discharging dangerous fireworks can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $10,000, or both.

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editor@asiaone.com