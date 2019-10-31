'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out

Some might consider the seventh month the scariest time of the year, but for one particular driver, the month of Hallow's Eve takes the cake.

Four days before Halloween (Oct 31), a driver encountered a 'ghost' in the midst of a drive after dark.

The spooky encounter was recorded on camera, which was then shared in a public Facebook group run by drivers for drivers called ProDriver Community (Grab/Go-jek/Ryde/TADA) Private Hire Drivers SG by a user called ProDriver Den.

Lady stranded on the street, but, LTA says PHVs cannot pick up 👻 *Shared via our Line chat, contact me if you're the driver please* 😘 Posted by ProDriver Den on Sunday, October 27, 2019

What originally appeared to be regular dashcam footage suddenly took a hair-raising turn as a woman dressed in a red and white ancient Chinese robe emerged from behind a parked car.