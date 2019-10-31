'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Some might consider the seventh month the scariest time of the year, but for one particular driver, the month of Hallow's Eve takes the cake.

Four days before Halloween (Oct 31), a driver encountered a 'ghost' in the midst of a drive after dark.

The spooky encounter was recorded on camera, which was then shared in a public Facebook group run by drivers for drivers called ProDriver Community (Grab/Go-jek/Ryde/TADA) Private Hire Drivers SG by a user called ProDriver Den.

Lady stranded on the street, but, LTA says PHVs cannot pick up 👻 *Shared via our Line chat, contact me if you're the driver please* 😘

Posted by ProDriver Den on Sunday, October 27, 2019

What originally appeared to be regular dashcam footage suddenly took a hair-raising turn as a woman dressed in a red and white ancient Chinese robe emerged from behind a parked car.

The lady stood motionless along the road with a traditional paper umbrella in hand. In the middle of the night with no one else around, it looked as though she had walked out from a Chinese ghost story.

It is unclear where the video was shot, nor is the identity of the driver who recorded the footage known as it was shared with Den through a group chat on Line's messaging application.

Several netizens were spooked out by the woman's unsettling appearance, one of them even asked how the driver was able to drive by so calmly and slowly, saying that they would have put the pedal to the metal just to get away from the 'ghost'.

PHOTOS: Screengrab/Facebook

Other more rational netizens pointed out that there was no way the woman could have been a ghost as she had a shadow and that it was more likely she was wearing a Halloween costume instead.

PHOTOS: Screengrab/Facebook

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Ghosts scare Halloween Facebook viral videos

TRENDING

Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
&#039;I&#039;m slipping&#039;: Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan&#039;s highest mountain
'I'm slipping': Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan's highest mountain
&#039;Ghost&#039; in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money &amp; old notes worth more?
Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money & old notes worth more?
Jho Low is ready to address issues related to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia or elsewhere
Jho Low is ready to address issues related to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia or elsewhere
Malaysia seeks another RTS extension
Malaysia seeks to delay Rapid Transit System project with Singapore again
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
Firm gets $160,800 fine for illegal streaming devices
Here&#039;s how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that&#039;s cheaper and better than store bought ones
Here's how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that's cheaper and better than store bought ones
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about &#039;Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food&#039;
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko &amp; more
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko & more
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan &#039;sleep together&#039; on their first meeting
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan 'sleep together' on their first meeting
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital

SERVICES