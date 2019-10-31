'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out

Some might consider the seventh month the scariest time of the year, but for one particular driver, the month of Hallow's Eve takes the cake.
Four days before Halloween (Oct 31), a driver encountered a 'ghost' in the midst of a drive after dark.
The spooky encounter was recorded on camera, which was then shared in a public Facebook group run by drivers for drivers called ProDriver Community (Grab/Go-jek/Ryde/TADA) Private Hire Drivers SG by a user called ProDriver Den.
What originally appeared to be regular dashcam footage suddenly took a hair-raising turn as a woman dressed in a red and white ancient Chinese robe emerged from behind a parked car.
The lady stood motionless along the road with a traditional paper umbrella in hand. In the middle of the night with no one else around, it looked as though she had walked out from a Chinese ghost story. It is unclear where the video was shot, nor is the identity of the driver who recorded the footage known as it was shared with Den through a group chat on Line's messaging application. Several netizens were spooked out by the woman's unsettling appearance, one of them even asked how the driver was able to drive by so calmly and slowly, saying that they would have put the pedal to the metal just to get away from the 'ghost'. Other more rational netizens pointed out that there was no way the woman could have been a ghost as she had a shadow and that it was more likely she was wearing a Halloween costume instead.
