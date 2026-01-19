'Let's dream big': US ambassador asks for 'financial contributions' from Singaporean firms for July 4 celebrations

With the United States celebrating its 250th year of independence, its embassy here is calling for "financial contributions" from Singaporean businesses for the July 4 festivities.

In a letter dated Jan 8, Ambassador Anjani Sinha wrote that the milestone is "a major White House priority", coinciding with 60 years of diplomatic relations between the US and Singapore.

"Our celebration will depend on the generosity of American and Singaporean businesses. Your partnership and financial contributions will help us honour the history we are proud to share and inspire us to look to future opportunities," he said.

"We are encouraging our partners to consider substantially larger gifts than in previous years in support of our 250th anniversary."

The letter was sent to members of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Singapore, which represents some 700 member companies, including American firms and global companies with US business interests.

Responding to media queries, the US Embassy in Singapore said the practice of soliciting funds is in line with the practices of every American embassy worldwide.

"We’re asking our private sector partners to support the event, just as every American Embassy around the world does every year for Independence Day," said its spokesperson.

The letter has since been shared on social media, with users quick to criticise Dr Sinha.

One netizen pointed out that the US has already slapped Singaporean businesses with a 10 per cent tariff on exports — the baseline rate.

But another social media user pointed out that fundraising by embassies targeting their business communities is a norm.

Responding to AsiaOne’s queries, AmCham Singapore said that its member companies "consistently support" the 4th of July festivities hosted by the US Embassy.

"We appreciate the opportunity to gather with colleagues and friends in a celebration of camaraderie," an AmCham spokesperson added.

