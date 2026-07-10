HDB to build new flats at Gillman Barracks and Sunset Way while retaining ecological, heritage features

New homes will be developed at Gillman Barracks and Sunset Way in the near future, with plans to retain key ecological and heritage features at both sites, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB).

In a statement on Friday (July 10), HDB said Gillman Barracks will be transformed into a residential estate comprising both public and private housing, while the Sunset Way site in Clementi will offer public housing integrated with greenery and nature.

The developments are part of HDB's efforts to provide more housing options as demand for homes in Singapore remains strong, driven by marriage and family formation as well as smaller household sizes.

No timeline has been announced yet for the construction of these HDB flats.

To guide the developments, HDB commissioned environmental and heritage studies for both sites to assess their ecological and historical significance, as well as identify measures to mitigate the impact of development.

Gillman Barracks to retain heritage features

At Gillman Barracks, HDB said key ecological and heritage features will be retained even as the 47ha site is redeveloped into a residential estate.

The site's heritage character will be largely preserved. Of the 86 buildings assessed across seven clusters, all four buildings rated as having "exceptional" significance will be retained, along with 21 of the 27 buildings rated as having "high" significance.

The buildings were assessed based on their historical, architectural and technological, social and communal, and contextual value.

Additionally, four clusters — the Preston Road Housing Cluster, Preston Road School Cluster, Lock Road Cluster and Malan Road Cluster — will also be largely retained.

HDB added that former barrack buildings along Lock Road and Malan Road could be repurposed for commercial uses and amenities serving future residents.

Preserving forest stream

On the ecological front, HDB said it plans to preserve the forest stream and most of the native-dominated secondary forest, following an environmental study that identified 293 plant species and 178 fauna species across the site.

Ecological corridors of at least 30m wide will also be safeguarded to maintain connectivity between Telok Blangah Hill Park, HortPark, Berlayar Creek and Labrador Nature Reserve.

A new green link planted with native species is also planned at the southern tip of the site.

Together with the retained ecological corridors, this will create about 8ha of green space with a continuous forest structure to support wildlife movement.

HDB added that the future Gillman Barracks estate will also be located near Labrador Park MRT station and will include new roads and active mobility options.

Sunset Way to incorporate green spaces

Beyond Gillman Barracks, HDB said the approximately 23ha greenfield site at Sunset Way in Clementi, bounded by Brookvale Drive, Clementi Road and Sunset Way, is also planned for public housing development.

The site is intended particularly for young first-time families who wish to live near their parents for mutual care and support.

The future estate will be supported by existing amenities, including nearby commercial facilities, the Ulu Pandan Park Connector and the upcoming Maju MRT station.

About 8ha of the site will also be retained to provide refuge for wildlife and facilitate fauna movement, including a natural freshwater stream and its surrounding riparian buffer with high biodiversity value.

The retained area will also include the area around the Old Jurong Line, where a nature trail is being studied.

Before construction begins, plants of conservation significance within the development area will be salvaged where feasible.

Phased site clearance will also be carried out to allow fauna to move safely to adjacent green spaces ahead of site works.

The future Sunset Way estate will feature green landscape design with native plants, with greenery woven between new and existing developments.

The Clementi Nature Trail and Old Jurong Line Nature Trail will also be progressively implemented to maintain ecological connectivity.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com