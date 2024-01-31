Girl, 12, dies after being hit by van in Taman Jurong

SINGAPORE - A 12-year-old girl died on Jan 30 after being hit by a van in Taman Jurong, just minutes away from two schools.

The van driver, a 23-year-old man, was arrested for careless driving causing death, said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fatal accident, which occurred in Yuan Ching Road, at about 3.50pm. It said the schoolgirl was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

One other person was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. It is not known if the injured person was another pedestrian or passenger, but The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.

Jurong Secondary School and Yuvabharathi International School are both close to the scene of the accident.

ST understands the victim studied in an international school.

This comes a week after the death of a four-year-old girl, Zara Mei Orlic, who was hit by a car on her way home from school in the River Valley area.

The accident on Jan 23 prompted residents to call for speed bumps and other safety measures to be installed at the site of the accident, Institution Hill, a 150m stretch of road with a bend and a steep hill.

