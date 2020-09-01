Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

A 13-year-old student fell to her death from a multi-storey carpark along Pasir Ris Street 51 on Wednesday (Jan 8).

She was said to be cycling on the sixth storey of the carpark with her friends that afternoon when tragedy struck.

The exact cause of the accident remains unclear, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A photo taken by a resident showed a police tent at the ground floor of the carpark, with two bicycles lying on the footpath.

According to the police, the girl was found motionless at the foot of the block and later pronounced dead by Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics.

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Some residents noted that youths have been cycling at the upper levels of the carpark since there were fewer vehicles parked there.

Following her death, residents speculated that the girl was riding her bicycle down a ramp and crashed into the metre-high safety fence after losing control.

Others suspected that she couldn't brake in time to avoid an accident.

A domestic helper living in the estate told the Chinese daily that she heard a loud sound that day.

Her employer looked out of the window and realised that a girl had fallen. The sight overwhelmed her employer, so she called for an ambulance and alerted the police.

Investigations are ongoing.

In 2013, a 17-year-old boy died after falling five storeys from a carpark near his home in Woodlands.

A state coroner said that the teen's death was likely caused by the faulty brakes of the bicycle that he had been riding.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

