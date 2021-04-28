Girl, 14, injured by hit-and-run accident in Tampines; family seeking witnesses

A family is appealing for witnesses to step forward after a 14-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run accident in Tampines last week.

In a public appeal for information on Facebook, Isabel Beins wrote that the girl was crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing opposite Tampines Mart on April 22 afternoon when a black car knocked her down after allegedly running the red light.

The driver was said to have only rolled down his window to ask if she was okay before he drove off.

The girl limped her way home and her parents rushed her to the hospital for medical attention.

Although she did not sustain serious injuries, the girl was traumatised by the accident, Beins said.

A police report has been lodged but the girl's family needs help from those who witnessed the accident.

"Please help us find the irresponsible driver who left the scene of the accident without even providing any assistance to the young injured victim or calling for an ambulance," Beins added.

Relooking road safety guidelines

With an upsurge in recent hit-and-run accidents, it has now become important for parents to be extra vigilant.

Young children and teenagers who travel alone are an especially vulnerable group.

This is why you must teach them what they should do, should they unwittingly become victims of a hit-and-run accident.

As much as possible, stay at the scene of the accident. Teach your family and especially your children to stay on the scene and ask for help. It is dangerous to chase after the driver who hit you. You should not risk your life further trying to catch up with them. Instead, use this time to call the police or family and/or ambulance. Take note of as much information as you can. Snap pictures of the accident scene and of any injuries if present. It would also be useful if you managed to catch the vehicle's licence plate number. Immediately seek medical assistance if injured from the accident. Make sure to tend to yourself first if you were hurt from the impact. This is especially important if you're bleeding or hit your head.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.