Girl, 6, taken to hospital after school minibus overturns in accident with 2 taxis at Tampines Road

A six-year-old girl was taken to hospital after the school minibus she was riding in was involved in an accident with two taxis at the junction of Tampines Road and Defu Avenue 1 on Friday morning (July 3).

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at 8.25am and 8.30am respectively.

Stomp contributors Nafisah and Anonymous shared with Stomp a video and photos taken at the scene showing the minibus lying on its side.

PHOTO: Stomp

In the video, SCDF officers are seen running towards the overturned vehicle.

A group of students are seen gathered in a safe spot on a pavement.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said the six-year-old girl was conscious when taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.