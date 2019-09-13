Girl gets hit on the head by gantry arm while chasing after Foodpanda delivery guy at MDIS

PHOTO: Stomp
Farah Daley
Stomp

This is a cautionary tale why you should never run under a gantry arm.

Stomp contributor Zarian was waiting to exit the Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) on Wednesday evening (Sep 11) when he saw a girl chasing after a Foodpanda delivery rider.

I was on my way out of MDIS and having problems with my IU unit being read at the exit," he said.

"I then saw this girl chasing after the Foodpanda delivery rider and getting knocked by the gantry arm."

In a video shared by Zarian, the gantry arm at the entrance of the school had lifted to let the rider enter.

The girl had stopped and turned to look back without realising that she was standing under the gantry arm.

When the arm subsequently swung down, it hit her on the head.

She was seen clutching at her head in pain before running back into the school.

"The security guard came out and tended to her quickly," said the Stomp contributor.

He added that he wanted to share the video to caution others not to chase after vehicles blindly and to watch out for their surroundings.

