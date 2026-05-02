Girl goes viral for waving at paramedics... while they attend to a patient

"Situational awareness: 1/10. Friendliness: 100/10."

That's what one netizen said about Sophie, a five-year-old girl who has gone viral for waving to paramedics at an inopportune moment.

Her dad, Naem Rohman, shared a TikTok video of the duo travelling on a cargo bicycle in an undisclosed location on April 25.

The girl can be seen saying "hello" and waving to three paramedics while they are moving a man in a stretcher to their ambulance.

"I said hello to the doctors," the child told her dad after one of the paramedics waved back at her.

Netizens were tickled by the video, with one commenting: "Don't read the room, girl! Like, ever. Let the room adapt to you."

"At least she didn't say bye, that would've been more awkward," another commented.

One TikTok user also felt sympathy for the man who was in the midst of a health emergency.

"How rude, the guy lying down can't wave back," they joked.

The endearing video has garnered over 704,000 views and 73,000 likes.

Naem also shared another video of their daddy-daughter bicycle rides on April 25.

This time, Sophie can be seen waving at construction workers before feeling tuckered out.

"I don't know about you, but I've never seen a grumpy kid on a bike commute," the video text read.

Enthralled by Sophie's cuteness, one of the netizens even suggested attaching a microphone to her for the rides to hear more of what she has to say.

Another shared that they lived in the same area as the pair, and hopes to bump into them soon.

"Please wave when you see us, neighbour!" Naem responded.

drimac@asiaone.com