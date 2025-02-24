Girl taken to hospital after foot got trapped in Buangkok mall escalator

A girl was freed by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and taken to the hospital after her foot got trapped in an escalator at Sengkang Grand Mall on Saturday (Feb 22).

In a video uploaded by Sgfollowsall on Instagram, a woman believed to be the girl's mum can be seen holding onto the girl on the escalator steps while comforting her.

Several passers-by watched on while a female staff and a man can be seen speaking to the mum.

Another woman can also be heard in the video requesting for assistance over the phone.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF confirmed that a call for assistance was received at around 6.50pm at 70 Compassvale Bow, the address of Sengkang Grand Mall.

The child's left foot was found trapped at the side of an escalator and rescue equipment was used to release the child's foot.

SCDF subsequently took the child to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

AsiaOne has reached out to Sengkang Grand Mall for more information.

