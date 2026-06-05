14-year-old girl allegedly lured to meet online acquaintance, beaten by 7 teen girls in Orchard Road carpark

Seven teenagers were arrested after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old girl at a carpark of a shopping mall on Orchard Road on May 3.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the victim's mother said her daughter had gone out for dinner with friends before being lured to a parking lot on the 11th floor of a shopping mall in Orchard to meet an online acquaintance.

At the car park, the victim was allegedly assaulted by at least seven girls, four of whom she had previously met online.

The attack reportedly lasted about 40 minutes, during which the teenager was allegedly kicked, punched and slapped.

Following the attack, the victim fled the scene and went to The Centrepoint before making her way to her grandmother's home in Bedok, where she then called her mother.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they received a call for assistance in the vicinity of Bedok Reservoir Road at around 11.25pm.

A 14-year-old female teenager was taken conscious to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Seven female teenagers, aged between 12 and 17, were arrested for rioting. Police investigations are ongoing.

Victim suffered extensive injuries

Following the incident, the victim's mother said the teenager suffered extensive injuries, including facial swelling and bruising, a nosebleed, swelling in her ears and a lump on her head, reported the Chinese daily.

Bruises were also found across her body, while footprints were allegedly visible on her clothing.

The teenager was reportedly hospitalised for nine days and continues to undergo medical treatment and counselling.

"Whenever my daughter recalls this terrible memory, her emotions fluctuate greatly, and she even experiences stomach pain and discomfort," said the victim's mother.

She added that the culprits involved in the assault nor their families have apologised to her daughter.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com