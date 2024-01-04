Giving parents money a show of filial piety? Here's what some in Singapore think

They've taken care of you all your life — but do you give them your hard-earned cash?

People in Singapore seem to agree that giving money to their parents is something that should be done, according to a Lianhe Zaobao survey uploaded on Tuesday (Jan 2).

"Currently I'm serving national service, so I give a portion of it to my mum to help with the household utility bills," one respondent told the Chinese daily.

Although he and a majority of others interviewed expressed willingness to do the same, for some, it may be a household rule.

One youth shared with Zaobao that he and his siblings are required to give their parents $500 a month from the moment they turn 21.

"This rule is more a means of putting a little pressure on us so that we go out and find a job… once we are able to, then we can help pay for finances at home."

For many, however, it's not about the money, but the consideration put into it.

Another interviewee explained to Zaobao that his father only asked him to give a small sum of money once he started working, more as a token of filial piety than for them to spend.

An interviewee in his 40s also agreed, stating that although he does give a monthly sum to his parents, he also takes them out for meals and buys other things for them from time to time.

"Whether you give a little or a lot, it's the sincerity that counts," he added.

Filial piety, not entitlement, respondent says

Speaking with AsiaOne, Lai, who wished to be known only by his surname, said: "I should give back to repay my parents for raising me, so I give 20 per cent [of my monthly salary]."

When asked to elaborate, he simply stated: "I want them to retire in peace too."

Another interviewee surnamed Yap, 31, told AsiaOne that she gives her parents $500 a month.

"A lot of people see it as filial piety, I feel the same," she said.

Although she explained that she is "more than willing" to give money to parents, she also added that parents shouldn't feel entitled to receive an allowance every month.

"I have friends who've had to give a lot because their parents demanded that much from them, and that builds resentment," she explained.

"Ultimately it's up to you as a person to work things out with parents."

75% of people give regular sum to parents: Survey

Three in four respondents of 1,000 surveyed by The Straits Times shared that they do give their parents an allowance, the publication reported in December last year.

These respondents represented Gen Z (18 to 26 years old), millennials (27 to 42 years old) and Gen X (43 to 58 years old).

Of the 75 per cent, half give their parents an amount varying between $300 and $500, while the other half give 10 to 20 per cent of their salary.

