Glass door of bus suddenly shatters, SBS Transit investigating

A bus was stopped at a traffic light along Bedok Reservoir Road when its glass door suddenly shattered.

Stomp contributor Sha said her cousin had been onboard SBS Transit bus service 69 on May 10, at around 5pm, when the incident occurred.

Sha, who shared photos of the broken glass, told Stomp: "My cousin was seated near the side door when the glass broke.

"Thankfully, she wasn't injured but she experienced irritation in her eyes caused by the broken particles. It was a traumatising experience for her.

"I hope SBS Transit will look into this and contact those affected in this incident."

In response to a Stomp query, Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, said: "The glass had shattered suddenly while the bus was waiting at the traffic lights.

"Our bus captain was not aware of any passenger being hurt as no one had seemed to be in obvious pain nor did anyone approach him for assistance.

"We would request passengers who were injured by this incident to get in touch with us through our hotline at 1800-2872727 or via email at crc@sbstransit.com.sg.

"Meanwhile, we are investigating the cause of the incident."