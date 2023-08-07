Glass mug shatters and cuts customers in Tampines coffee shop, staff allegedly says 'it's not my business'

A man and his family suffered cuts on Saturday (Aug 6) after a glass mug shattered on their table at a coffee shop in Tampines.

When Tan Kee Boon's father approached a staff member there, one of them allegedly told him to "find someone else".

In a Facebook post shared on Monday (Aug 7), Tan said that he was having a meal at the coffee shop under Block 802 Tampines Avenue 4.

After ordering several drinks, Tan had a rude shock after a glass mug of hot Milo suddenly shattered on his table.

"Several glass shards were embedded into my mother's arms and feet. I myself had a few small cuts," he said.

"We could no longer consume our drinks and food as the glass shards could have been in them."

Still in shock over the incident, Tan's father approached a staff member in the coffee shop for help.

The staff allegedly replied in Mandarin: "It's not my business. Go find someone else".

Their response angered Tan, who wrote: "We were willing to just accept an apology and leave as we are aware the workers are just doing their jobs, but the lack of empathy made us furious".

"It seemed nobody was concerned, and only concerned for themselves," he added.

While Tan and his family left the coffee shop with minor injuries, he reflected on how it could have been worse.

Demanding an apology and compensation for the "awful experience", the man said: "What would happen if the cup had exploded while my mother was drinking from it, or if any glass shards were to enter our eyes?

"Could the cups have already been unsuitable for usage?"

In the comments, several netizens shared that they had similar experiences with glass mugs cracking while others slammed the coffee shop employees for being self-centred.

"The staff should at least apologise and clear the air even though it's not their fault," one of them said, while another urged the man to seek compensation from the coffee shop operator Chang Cheng Mee Wah.

"The least the coffee shop owner had to do is to help his customer and offer replacement. They should blame the glass manufacturer instead," wrote a netizen.

AsiaOne has reached out to Tan and Chang Cheng Mee Wah for more information.

