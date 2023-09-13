'Glass shards flew everywhere': Washing machine 'explodes' after laundromat customers try to wash baby playpen

A laundromat in Sembawang has suffered significant damage after a couple tried to wash a baby playpen in one of their washing machines.

Laundromat owner Sam Lim told AsiaOne that the incident occurred last Sunday (Sept 10) evening.

A passer-by, who declined to be named, told Malaysian media outlet Noodou that she was standing near the Mister Wash outlet located at Block 120 Canberra Crescent when she heard the sound of glass breaking.

She walked over to the laundromat and was stunned by what she saw there.

"It was really scary, glass shards flew everywhere, it would have been horrible if someone's eyes were cut by the glass. I really hope no one was injured from the incident," she told Noodou.

A video that she filmed shows the washing machine violently spitting out the baby playpen and a few pieces of clothing. The impact also shattered the washing machine's glass door, and left soapy water on the floor.

When she spoke with the couple, they asked her to delete the video.

While the customer's husband attempted to turn off the washing machine and remove the items, he was unable to do so.

"They spoke fluent English and seem pretty well-educated, I don't understand how they both lack common sense," the passer-by said. She also alerted the laundromat owner about what happened.

Lim told AsiaOne that the customer had tried to wash the same items using another machine, and had jammed it. She then called Lim, who told her to try using a different machine.

While the laundromat has a notice informing customers which items cannot be machine-washed, "there are too many things and we can't include everything that shouldn't be washed," he said.

Although he managed to reset the first washing machine, Lim estimated the cost of repairing the second machine to be about $1,000.

He added that he's in contact with the customer, but they have yet to discuss compensation for the damages incurred.

