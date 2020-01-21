Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

PHOTO: Facebook/Stephanie Chu
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

30 minutes into dinner, their entire table top shattered without warning.

What was meant to be a joyous hotpot dinner between friends last Sunday (Jan 19) immediately turned into a horror scene.

The floor was covered in blood, soup, broken crockery and food, while everyone present suffered various degrees of burns and cuts.

Traumatised by the harrowing turn of events, homeowner and host of the party Stephanie Chu recounted her story in a post on Facebook yesterday (Jan 20).  She also hoped her post would serve as a warning to others about using tempered glass table tops.

Screengrab: Facebook/Stephanie Chu

Wrote Chu: "My friends and I were having steamboat at my place. About 30 minutes into the dinner, my dining table "EXPLODED" and the entire tempered glass top shattered into pieces.

"Now, steamboat lovers would know the potential devastation when a hotpot pot were to be toppled/spilled over. Now x10 of the damage because of the sudden shatter with glass flying everywhere."

Chu shared how everyone, including her husband and guests, were left shell-shocked in the aftermath of the explosion.

According to Chu, who posted several graphic photos of the injuries sustained, some of her guests had cuts larger than "the size of an eye". Chu herself was brought to Ng Teng Fong Hospital for treatment of second-degree burns after calling for an ambulance.

The extent of the damage. PHOTO: Facebook/Stephanie Chu

When Chu and her husband returned home that night, they were left speechless by the mess and damage left behind.

The loss of their new kitchenware and food, in addition to the bloodstains on their wall, sofa and blood which seeped into the grooves in their flooring had Chu breaking down.

Chu listed the damages incurred from the episode, including the injuries and cost incurred from seeking medical treatment at the A&E and the necessary follow up appointments.

"My house is in a mess and it smells like a crime scene of a murder," she wrote.

Screengrab: Facebook/Stephanie Chu

In response to her inquiries, she said that the furniture company had offered a brand new laminated table top as a replacement. However, she had hoped for them to cover the medical bills and repair cost.

Some of the injuries suffered by those present. PHOTO: Facebook/Stephanie Chu
PHOTO: Facebook/Stephanie Chu

Though sympathetic, several netizens pointed out how tempered glass isn't meant to withstand such high heat.

Despite its high level of strength, uneven heat exposure is one way in which the integrity of tempered glass may be compromised. Chu also mentioned that while she was aware of the risk of thermal stress, she had not expected that with a thickness of 15mm, her tabletop would have shattered under those circumstances.

Fortunately, every cloud has its silver lining. With Chinese New Year this weekend, Chu was thankful that it had not occurred then, when elderly folks and children would have been present.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Facebook Accidents Home works

TRENDING

Here&#039;s the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Here's the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by &#039;ungrateful&#039; kid
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by 'ungrateful' kid
Jackie Chan: I&#039;ve nearly lost my life over 200 times
Jackie Chan: I've nearly lost my life over 200 times
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight
YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight
Man, 55, jailed for molesting woman on MRT train with his exposed genitals
Man, 55, jailed for molesting woman on MRT train with his exposed genitals
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Did you know a woman&#039;s brain changes during her menstrual cycle?
Did you know a woman's brain changes during her menstrual cycle?
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off

SERVICES