Glycerol in slushies: No adverse effects reported in Singapore, but parents should exercise caution, says SFA

SINGAPORE — No adverse effects related to the consumption of slush ice drinks containing glycerol have been reported here, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

But it will continue to monitor the situation and international developments on the use of glycerol in such drinks, the agency said in response to queries from The Straits Times about the safety of the additive, which is typically used to create the slush texture in such beverages.

This comes after a group of researchers in UK and Ireland warned in a study that children under the age of eight should not be drinking slushies due to potential health risks, following a spate of hospitalisations in the two countries.

The researchers found that some slush ice drinks contain glycerol, which can lead to glycerol intoxication in young children when consumed in high levels.

Symptoms of this condition include headaches, nausea and a dangerous drop in blood sugar level, which can result in drowsiness or even loss of consciousness.

The peer-reviewed medical study, which was featured in the Archives of Disease in Childhood journal on March 11, highlighted that children are more vulnerable to these effects due to their lower body weight, which makes them more susceptible to excessive intake of the additive.

Glycerol, also known as glycerin, is a colourless, odourless, and slightly sweet-tasting liquid that is commonly used in food and pharmaceutical products.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, glycerol serves as an additive that helps to retain moisture, and is often found in processed foods, baked goods and personal care products like toothpaste and lotions.

Under Singapore's food regulations, glycerol is a permitted food additive that can be used at levels in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), SFA said. This global standard ensures that food additives, including glycerol, are used at the lowest possible level necessary to achieve their intended effects while maintaining food safety.

In the European Union, for example, the maximum permitted level of glycerol in certain frozen beverages is 100g per kg, according to EU regulations on food additives.

While specific limits on glycerol in slush ice drinks in Singapore are not publicly available, manufacturers are required to adhere to GMP principles, which emphasise minimal usage to prevent potential health risks, SFA said.

The agency said it has engaged local hospitals and industry players on the use of glycerol in slush ice drinks sold in Singapore. To date, no adverse effects related to the consumption of slush ice drinks containing glycerol have been reported here.

But SFA advised parents to exercise caution and remind their children to consume such beverages in moderation. They should also seek immediate medical attention if their children experience headaches, a sudden decrease in consciousness, or other acute symptoms after consuming these drinks.

