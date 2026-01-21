Go-Ahead driver, 70, assisting with investigations after bus strays into Loyang estate, damaging multiple vehicles

A 70-year-old male bus driver is assisting police with investigations into a traffic incident in the early hours of Tuesday (Jan 20), after he mistakenly entered a residential estate at Loyang Rise and damaged several vehicles.

In a post uploaded to Facebook, Go-Ahead said the incident occurred following the temporary closure of Loyang Avenue, towards Tampines Avenue 7.

"The bus captain involved made an incorrect turn and grazed several vehicles parked along the roadside," said Go-Ahead.

According to CCTV footage from a resident shared on Instagram, a bus can be seen entering a landed estate and colliding with several parked cars before driving away.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a bus and three cars along Loyang Rise at around 5.05am.

The police added that no injuries were reported and that a 70-year-old male bus driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

Go-Ahead apologised for the incident, saying, "We are deeply sorry for the distress, inconvenience and damage caused, and we take full responsibility for this incident."

The bus company added that safety remains a top priority, and it is holding a safety briefing for all bus captains to reinforce adherence to established procedures.

Residents to receive support

Pasir Ris-Changi GRC MP Valerie Lee addressed the incident in a Facebook post on Tuesday, assuring residents that she is monitoring the situation closely.

"Earlier this morning, I was informed of an incident involving a Go-Ahead Singapore bus that erroneously turned into the Loyang Rise/View estate, resulting in damages to several residents' vehicles," said Lee.

"I understand that this incident would have caused distress and inconvenience to affected residents. I have been keeping tabs on the situation throughout the day."

Lee added that she had visited the estate in the evening to speak with residents and expressed her gratitude for their understanding and response, noting that they were more concerned about other residents' safety.

She said that Go-Ahead has been providing assistance to affected residents, and the relevant authorities are following up closely on the situation.

"My Changi constituency team and I will continue to monitor the situation and will do our very best to support our residents during this time," said Lee.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/val.lee.sg/posts/pfbid02S8tkUSDpnoo8nZzNU13nWEn2UwEGpKbLjK2kqwB32mhQ8HLnA7rSsB21eA7L5xiUl[/embed]

[[nid:653476]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com