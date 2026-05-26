Go-Ahead Singapore bus captain allegedly assaulted by commuter over missed stop

A Go-Ahead Singapore bus captain was allegedly assaulted by a passenger who was angered over missing his stop, according to a Facebook post by the bus operator on Tuesday (May 26).

Go-Ahead Singapore shared that the incident took place on Saturday on board bus service 2 at around 3pm.

The passenger allegedly became enraged after his bus stop was missed and began verbally abusing and physically assaulting the bus captain, all while the vehicle was still in motion.

His actions disrupted the trip and the bus captain sought medical attention at Changi General Hospital.

"We are extending our full support to the affected bus captain, including assisting with the lodging of a police report and the necessary follow-up procedures," Go-Ahead Singapore stated.

The operator also stressed that they do not condone any form of abuse or violence against public transport workers.

"Such aggressive behaviour not only affects our staff but also compromises the safety of other commuters and road users," they said.

"Our bus captains carry out their duties every day with professionalism and care to ensure commuters reach their destinations safely.

"They deserve respect and should not have to endure abuse in the course of their work."

'No excuse for physical violence'

Many netizens expressed disappointment towards the alleged attacker, questioning his decision to resort to violence.

"Bus captains, or anyone for that matter, should not be assaulted when they're just doing their jobs," said one user.

Another commented: "No matter whose fault it is, there is no excuse for commuters to use physical assault against public transport workers.

"Problems and disagreements should be settled through calm discussion, proper feedback channels or the authorities, not violence.

"Public transport workers are doing their jobs and deserve respect and safety at work. There are always better ways to solve a problem than hurting someone."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com