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Go-Ahead bus captain allegedly runs red light in Punggol, disciplinary action taken

The incident happened on March 16 at the junction of Punggol Central and Punggol Place
Go-Ahead bus captain allegedly runs red light in Punggol, disciplinary action taken
A bus service 384 operated by Go-Ahead Singapore was seen on dashcam footage running the red light in Punggol on March 16.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/SG Road Vigilante
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMarch 20, 2026 3:54 AMBYSean Ler

A bus driver with public transport operator Go-Ahead Singapore has been disciplined after he was seen on dashcam footage running a red light in Punggol, resulting in a near-miss incident with a car. 

The incident happened at about 7.30am on March 16 at the junction of Punggol Place and Punggol Central. 

Dashcam footage on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed the car making a right turn, from Punggol Central to Punggol Place, when bus service 384 crossed ahead of it. 

Based on the footage, the traffic lights were green in the car's favour. 

Scene breakdown showing bus service 384 running the red light in Punggol on March 16.

The contributor wrote in his submission: "The bus ignored the red light and cut across the junction when the right-turn green arrow for my lane was already active. 

"This forced me to perform an emergency brake to avoid a high-speed collision." 

Facebook user Nik Seah commented on the post: "My life flashed in front of my eyes while watching the video. Luckily the cam car driver was alert." 

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, a Go-Ahead Singapore spokesperson said the operator is aware of the incident and has identified the bus driver, adding that disciplinary action has been taken in accordance with internal procedures. 

"We will continue to reinforce safe driving practices across our operations to ensure the safety of our commuters and other road users," added the spokesperson. 

Under the Road Traffic Act, the offence of failing to conform to a traffic light signal carries a fine of $500 for heavy vehicles and 12 demerit points. 

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editor@asiaone.com 

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