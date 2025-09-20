Go-Ahead Singapore replaces SBS Transit to run 27 bus routes in Tampines starting next July

Go-Ahead Singapore will replace SBS Transit to run 27 bus routes in Tampines starting from July 5, 2026, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Sept 19).

Under the five-year contract, Go-Ahead Singapore will begin operations at the new East Coast Integrated Depot, while managing Tampines Bus Interchange, Tampines Concourse Bus Interchange, Tampines North Bus Interchange and Changi Business Park Bus Terminal.

The 27 bus services that will be run by Go-Ahead Singapore include 4, 28 and 299.

The authority said Go-Ahead Singapore secured the Tampines bus package contract with a $646 million bid, edging out SBS Transit and SMRT's bids of $596 million and $613 million respectively.

Go-Ahead Singapore was awarded the contract because its proposal received the highest total score. With large-scale electric bus deployment in this package, the authority placed greater emphasis on the proposal's quality, particularly in electric bus operations and maintenance capabilities.

In its proposal, Go-Ahead Singapore suggested establishing a satellite training centre with Singapore Bus Academy to develop a team of skilled local electric bus specialists, and also proposed using AI-driven tools to avoid bus bunching and improve service reliability.

Commuter-friendly initiatives, such as 'caring corners' at bus interchanges and 'baby on board' badges for pregnant commuters were also mentioned in the proposal.

"Go-Ahead Singapore's proposal also offered cost savings for LTA compared to the current contract. GAS' proposal included initiatives that would help to raise the industry's capabilities for large-scale electric bus deployment, building on its UK Group's experience and expertise in operating the largest fleet of electric buses in London," LTA said.

It added that current SBS Transit employees from the Tampines bus package will be protected and must be offered a job by Go-Ahead Singapore with no worse-off employment terms.

National Transport Workers' Union (NTWU) executive secretary Yeo Wan Ling said on Friday that about 700 employees will be affected by the change of operator.

"NTWU will play an active role in these training efforts, so as to ensure workers are equipped for future-ready jobs," she wrote in a Facebook post.

Go-Ahead Singapore has been operating in Singapore since 2016 from Loyang bus depot. With this new contract, the company will expand to over 2,000 employees and operate over 800 buses, including more than 270 electric buses.

"We look forward to serving commuters in Tampines with greener journeys, while working closely with the NTWU to ensure a seamless transition for affected employees," Go-Ahead Singapore's managing director Leonard Lee said.

jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com