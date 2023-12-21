'Go back India': PHV driver lashes out at passenger after he was told to cancel ride

One Grab passenger has accused his private-hire vehicle driver of directing a racist remark at him.

In an Instagram post shared by Sgfollowsall, the man said on Wednesday (Dec 20) that the Grab driver first told him of the difficulties of picking him up due to road works.

"He said the road is closed due to road works so he can't turn in my lane. I told him that I can wait, but then he said 'no'," he added. He didn't say in the post where his location was.

When the man told the driver to cancel the ride if he is not coming, the latter allegedly asked if "he is Indian".

"When I asked how does that matter, he went on to say your behaviour is different and that I should go back to India," the man said, adding that he has since reported the matter to Grab.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1EtVUbh4ee/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D[/embed]

He later called out the driver for his "uncalled and blatant racism".

Describing how he has been working in Singapore for 10 years, he said: "Then again, one bad apple doesn't change my experience of Singapore.

"I love it and have had so many people reach out to apologise for what I experienced."

In the comments, several netizens criticised the Grab driver for his behaviour.

"What's his problem?" a netizen asked, while another called out the driver's "childish behaviour".

AsiaOne has contacted Grab for comment.

In September, another private-hire car driver was scorned by netizens after launching into a racist tirade against his passenger.

"You are Indian.. I am Chinese, people know that you are Indian, I am Chinese, you are the very...worst customer, " the driver said in a TikTok video.

The driver was later permanently barred from working for Tada, and fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to one count of using insulting words causing distress under the Protection from Harassment Act.

